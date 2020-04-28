Kids as young as five can show signs of 'benevolent sexism'

New research has found that children as young as five can show signs of “benevolent sexism,” an attitude which at first seems to be positive, but in fact includes behaviours that are patronising and sexist towards women.

Carried out by researchers at New York University, USA and Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand, the new study looked at 237 American children aged five to 11 and asked them to say whether they thought a series of statements were “right” or “wrong” to investigate their gender attitudes.

The statements included both “benevolent” views about women, such as “Men need to protect women from danger,” and hostile ones, like “Women get more upset than men about small things.”

The findings, published in the journal Sex Roles, showed that the children who held such benevolent views about women are also likely to hold negative, hostile views too, even though the two views are distinct.