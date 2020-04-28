Register for the Sunday Times Top Brands Quiz – spot prizes up for grabs!

There are some things that money can’t buy, for everything else there’s the Sunday Times Top Brands Quiz!

Join Eben Gewers (head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings) and the familiar industry faces of quizmasters – Janine Bywater, Verna Pillay, Debbie Thompson, Jansher Khan and Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi – as they invite you to think different while they test your knowledge about brands from around the World.

Date: Wednesday, May 6 2020

Time: 8pm

Be prepared – only the best will do. Impossible is nothing.

We’ve planned this for you because we try harder … and because you’re worth it!

PS: Obey your thirst. BYOB.

PPS: Can you name the brand slogans that have found their way into this invitation? You may be asked.

There will be five spot prizes up for grabs on the night including: data vouchers; a wine hamper and a shopping mall voucher.

Register online at www.quicklink.co.za/topbrands



Go ahead, just do it!