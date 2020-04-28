Lifestyle

Register for the Sunday Times Top Brands Quiz – spot prizes up for grabs!

You could win data vouchers, a wine hamper, and a shopping mall voucher by participating

28 April 2020 - 15:06
Test your knowledge about brands from around the world on Wednesday, May 6 at 8pm.
Test your knowledge about brands from around the world on Wednesday, May 6 at 8pm.
Image: Unsplash/Jeshoots

There are some things that money can’t buy, for everything else there’s the Sunday Times Top Brands Quiz!

Join Eben Gewers (head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings) and the familiar industry faces of quizmasters – Janine Bywater, Verna Pillay, Debbie Thompson, Jansher Khan and Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi – as they invite you to think different while they test your knowledge about brands from around the World.

Date: Wednesday, May 6 2020
Time: 8pm

Be prepared – only the best will do. Impossible is nothing.

We’ve planned this for you because we try harder … and because you’re worth it!

PS: Obey your thirst. BYOB.

PPS: Can you name the brand slogans that have found their way into this invitation? You may be asked.

There will be five spot prizes up for grabs on the night including: data vouchers; a wine hamper and a shopping mall voucher.

Register online at www.quicklink.co.za/topbrands


Go ahead, just do it!

Most read

  1. Jackson Mthembu's #vibrators slip-up has social media in stitches Health & Sex
  2. 12 brilliant movies to watch online tonight on Showmax and DStv Now Lifestyle
  3. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  4. IN PICS | Here's what some of Jozi's busiest roads look like in lockdown Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | April 26 to May 2 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown