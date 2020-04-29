Oscars tweak entry rules in light of the Covid-19 pandemic

Movies that skip the big screen will be allowed to contend for Oscars this year, the Academy said Tuesday in a significant rule change forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditionally the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences requires at least a seven-day run in Los Angeles theatres for movies to be eligible for Hollywood's biggest prizes.

But picture houses in America's second city have been closed since mid-March, with no date set for them to reopen.

“Until further notice, and for the 93rd Awards year only, films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available on a commercial streaming ... platform may qualify,” the Academy said in a statement.

Debate has raged in recent years over Oscar contenders produced by streaming giants such as Netflix, including last year's The Irishman and 2018's Roma.

Until now, the films have been shown at theatres for brief windows before moving online, in order to remain eligible.