Lifestyle

#UnitedApartSA

UNITED APART | Card games, gardening & more in our bonus edition lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown

02 May 2020 - 06:36

Watch our last highlights video: more adventures at home as the lockdown continues!

This is an unprecedented moment in SA's history. We're all adjusting to this new normal. But what does life in lockdown look like? Well, that's up to you.

We've asked you to show us how you're getting through, and what lockdown means to you, by submitting video clips, images, voice notes, or anything else that captures the essence of this extraordinary event.

We have regularly published our favourite submissions as a daily snapshot and shared them to our social channels using the hashtags #UnitedApartSA and #LoveChange.

>> Find all the daily snapshots so far


In partnership with BrightRock, creators of the Change Exchange – tips and tools to help you with life's big change moments. 

 

#LoveChange


How to learn to love change when you’re living the lockdown life

SPONSORED | Maintain your distance physically, but stay close emotionally
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Supported by 27four Investment Managers, a leading independent SA-based provider of pooled multimanager investment solutions, catering for the unique and differing investment needs of retirement funds, corporations and individuals.

WATCH MORE DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

UNITED APART | Dancing, working out, camping & more in our May 1 lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown
Lifestyle
1 day ago

UNITED APART | Role playing, karaoke & more in our April 30 lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown
Lifestyle
2 days ago

UNITED APART | Gardening, working out & more in our April 29 lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Behind the seams of Lindiwe's killer fashion on 'The River' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Trevor Noah is reportedly paying 'The Daily Show' crew salaries himself Lifestyle
  3. Look up: the magnificent comet Swan is showing off in SA skies Lifestyle
  4. Less high fashion, more high jinks as Dineo Ranaka hosts #SAFTAs14 from home The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. OPINION | Deliveries won’t be enough to save SA's ailing restaurant industry Food

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn