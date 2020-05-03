Bored kids? Hakuna matata. They can go to theatre school 'on-lion' for free
'The Lion King Experience' - an interactive theatre course for children from the hit Broadway musical - is now free online
03 May 2020 - 00:00
Most kids already know a thing or two about being theatrical but now they can take it to near-professional levels thanks to the latest addition to the growing list of "things to do with your children online".
The Lion King Experience (https://www.lionkingexperience.com/) is offering to introduce kids and their parents to the joy and creativity of theatre through the lens of the Broadway production of The Lion King...
