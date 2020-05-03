Danny K, Nicky van der Walt spill the beans on new cannabis oil ventures

They were the hot topic in celebrity circles over a girlfriend “swap” just over a decade ago.



Now it turns out that ex-polo-playing businessman Nicky van der Walt and South African Music Awards-winning crooner Danny Koppel (better known as Danny K) don’t only share the same taste when it comes to love — they’re both muscling in on the lucrative market for cannabis oil...