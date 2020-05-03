Earth has gone quieter in lockdown. And that's a good thing, say scientists
Researchers have been delving into the positive effects social distancing measures are having on pollution levels and wildlife worldwide
03 May 2020 - 00:02
It wasn't long after much of the world entered lockdown to deal with the spread of the coronavirus that news articles reported that dolphins and swans were returning to the canals of Venice. We read, too, about elephants that wandered into a village in China, got drunk on corn wine and passed out happily.
At least there was some good coming from the pandemic strengthening its grip on the world, we told ourselves. Then National Geographic burst our bubbles: the dolphins, the drunk elephants - none of it was real...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.