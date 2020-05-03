Earth has gone quieter in lockdown. And that's a good thing, say scientists

Researchers have been delving into the positive effects social distancing measures are having on pollution levels and wildlife worldwide

It wasn't long after much of the world entered lockdown to deal with the spread of the coronavirus that news articles reported that dolphins and swans were returning to the canals of Venice. We read, too, about elephants that wandered into a village in China, got drunk on corn wine and passed out happily.



At least there was some good coming from the pandemic strengthening its grip on the world, we told ourselves. Then National Geographic burst our bubbles: the dolphins, the drunk elephants - none of it was real...