'How to Steal a County' is a gripping breakdown of the state capture saga

This documentary reminds us that before Covid-19, corruption was South Africa's disease

Facebook feeds during the Covid-19 lockdown are increasingly filled with lamentations on the state of the nation and pleas that we make sure to use this moment to re-imagine a better version of the world.



How to Steal a Country, Rehad Desai and Mark Kaplan's pertinent and effective documentary, serves as a short, sharp refresher course on state capture and the terrible, long-lasting and unresolved consequences of the wholesale looting and profiteering that a decade of blatant daylight robbery perpetuated by Jacob Zuma and his cronies left us with...