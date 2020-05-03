Art
IN PICS | Graffiti artists take the Covid-19 fight to the streets
Public artists across the world - and even in SA under the strictest lockdown - are creating works that comment on the novel coronavirus
03 May 2020 - 00:00
From a striking mural with a single word, "Fight", in Moscow to a simple stencil of the Mona Lisa wearing a face mask in Catania, Italy, and an amusing depiction of a portly US President Donald Trump as the coronavirus in San Francisco, the novel coronavirus has caught the attention of graffiti and street artists worldwide.
Earlier this month, the Guardian published a gallery titled "Coronavirus in street art" - a collection of images of large-scale works by diverse artists with one central theme: the fight against Covid-19...
