Sorry what? Excessive noise is putting us all at risk of hearing loss

Biologically, our ears have not adapted to withstand the volume of noise most of us encounter - or subject ourselves to - almost every day

03 May 2020 - 00:00 By Guy Kelly

If Nicole Russell could turn back the clock, she'd turn down the volume. In 2004, at seven years old, Russell picked up an Apple iPod, plugged in a pair of the standard white headphones, pressed play, cranked it up, and formed a habit she'd enjoy for "at least five hours a day" for the next decade. She'd listen in the morning, on the way to school, during break, even as she fell asleep.

She used headphones with her iPad, and when she watched television, she'd turn the volume up high. While she was at university, doctors diagnosed her with hearing loss in both ears and said there could only be one cause: the excessive loud music...

