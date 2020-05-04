‘How She Does It’ conversation series | watch a masterclass on female success

In “How She Does It” — a masterclass for female success — we’ll hear what they’ve learnt over the years, what they see in their futures, and what advice they’d give to their younger selves. “How She Does It” celebrates the stories of SA’s most formidable and accomplished women.

First up: Lara Foot, playwright, director and theatre manager will speak of art in the time of Covid, and the power of coffee.

Date: Wednesday, May 6 2020

Time: 10am

Cost: FREE



