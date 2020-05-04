‘How She Does It’ conversation series | watch a masterclass on female success
Join Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle, as she finds out what makes Lara Foot, Baxter Theatre CEO, playwright and artistic director — tick
Sunday Times Lifestyle’s “How She Does It” conversation series takes us into the lives of SA women who are accomplishing great things. Through a series of intimate one-on-one interviews, editor, journalist and publisher Aspasia Karras delves into the lives, motivation and stories of some of SA’s most interesting and compelling women. An uplifting and personal conversation during a time that calls for more connection and inspiration.
In “How She Does It” — a masterclass for female success — we’ll hear what they’ve learnt over the years, what they see in their futures, and what advice they’d give to their younger selves. “How She Does It” celebrates the stories of SA’s most formidable and accomplished women.
First up: Lara Foot, playwright, director and theatre manager will speak of art in the time of Covid, and the power of coffee.
Date: Wednesday, May 6 2020
Time: 10am
Cost: FREE