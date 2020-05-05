Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in new 'Tiger King' series

Nicolas Cage will star in a scripted television series about flamboyant Tiger King zookeeper Joe Exotic, his publicist told AFP Monday.

The Oscar-winning US actor will also executive produce the show based on a magazine article about Exotic, who recently shot to fame as the subject of a wildly popular docuseries.

The surreal story of Exotic — a gay, mullet-wearing private zoo owner now in prison for murder-for-hire — became a US cultural phenomenon following the release of a Netflix documentary.

Tiger King was watched a reported 34 million times in just 10 days following its release in March, providing welcome relief to a nation under coronavirus lockdown.