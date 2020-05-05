WATCH | SA-born YouTuber pranks Carole Baskin into first interview since 'Tiger King'

Tiger King's Carole Baskin is the latest person to be hoaxed by South African YouTube pranksters.

In a viral video, Knysna-born YouTuber Josh Pieters and comedian Archie Manners convinced Baskin to do her first interview since the hit docu-series was screened on Netflix.

In it, the pair convinced her she was would be exclusively interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Baskin agreed on the condition they did not mention Tiger King.

Using snippets from past interviews, Pieters and Manner managed to pull off the interview and shared it on YouTube.

The video has garnered more than 3.1-million views, and is in the top 30 trending videos on the online video-sharing platform.

Watch the video below