WATCH | SA-born YouTuber pranks Carole Baskin into first interview since 'Tiger King'
Tiger King's Carole Baskin is the latest person to be hoaxed by South African YouTube pranksters.
In a viral video, Knysna-born YouTuber Josh Pieters and comedian Archie Manners convinced Baskin to do her first interview since the hit docu-series was screened on Netflix.
In it, the pair convinced her she was would be exclusively interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Baskin agreed on the condition they did not mention Tiger King.
Using snippets from past interviews, Pieters and Manner managed to pull off the interview and shared it on YouTube.
The video has garnered more than 3.1-million views, and is in the top 30 trending videos on the online video-sharing platform.
Watch the video below
After the fake interview, Baskin told Us Weekly she wasn't angry about the “fun prank”.
“I was suspicious while we were doing it because the questions appeared taped, but I had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank.
“It gave us a very welcome good laugh. I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don’t feel was in any way mean-spirited.”
Well, I was fooled into thinking I was being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon, but in my own defense, I sent this to Howie...Posted by Carole Baskin on Sunday, May 3, 2020