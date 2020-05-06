Join us for the next Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night | May 7 at 8pm

Do these numbers feel familiar?

6 — Weeks in lockdown.

4 — Lockdown level we’re in.

6 to 9 — Your morning exercise time, if you can get out of bed by then!

1000s — The number of remote telecons you’ve been part of.

3 — The next round of the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz!

Join our Sunday Times host, Aspasia Karras, along with quiz mistresses Elizabeth Sleith, Jennifer Platt, Hilary Biller, Sharon Armstrong and Sue de Groot, and quizmasters BBK, Yolisa Mkele and Thomas Falkiner as they put you through your paces, test your wit and challenge your knowledge about sport, fashion, travel, literature, food, motoring, music and the world ... online and from the comfort of your couch!

So, round up your family and friends and build your (online) team — let’s make Thursday night lockdown an exciting one.

Date: Thursday, May 7 2020

Time: 8pm

Cost: Free



