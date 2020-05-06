Love filters? Why you might need to think twice before editing your selfies

All the filters and apps now available to supposedly make ourselves look better in selfies could be making young women feel worse, according to new Australian research.

Carried out by psychology researchers at Flinders University, the new study asked 130 women aged 18 to 30 to look at Instagram photos of thin and average-sized women, with the idea that viewing photos of thin women would induce feelings of body dissatisfaction, before being asked to to take a selfie on an iPad and given 10 minutes to edit it.

The participants were also asked to report on their mood, body dissatisfaction and facial dissatisfaction before viewing the images of the women, after viewing the images and after editing their selfies.

The findings, published in the journal Body Image, showed that although looking at the photos of the thin women did, as expected, increase the women's body and face dissatisfaction and worsen their mood, it had no effect on the time they spent editing selfies, which was around 4½ minutes.