'The end of an era': celebs pay tribute to some of SA's fallen magazines
As the media industry reels from the news of the closure of some of SA's most iconic magazines, celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the renowned titles.
On Tuesday, Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers announced it would cease its magazine publishing and associated businesses.
The directors cited a decline in circulations, continuous reduction in advertising spend and the Covid-19 pandemic as reasons for its decision, according to Business Day.
The affected titles include Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.
This announcement came days after Associated Media Publishing announced it would cease publishing Cosmopolitan, House & Leisure, Good Housekeeping and Women on Wheels from May 1.
The media house, which had been trading since 1982, also cited Covid-19 as the reason for the closure.
The news has left South Africans saddened, with many celebrities taking to social media to share their shock and fond memories of these magazines.
TV personality and rapper Boity shared her Cosmopolitan cover in her tribute to the magazine. She said that appearing on the front of this famed publication had been a “dream come true”.
A powerful affirmation. A very important career milestone. A dream come true! A Cosmopolitan Cover! This was a turning point in my career. When I got the call to be on the coveted cover of COSMO, it was a stamp of approval on Brand Boity. I still have about 20 copies in my house. I still glee with pride and gratitude when I look at this cover. Thank you so much @cosmopolitansa for believing in my vision. For celebrating me and so many others! For helping catapult my career! This is the end of an ICONIC, unforgettable Era but the legacy lives on. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️ #ThankYouCosmo #CosmoAppreciationPost #ForeverACosmoGirl #OwnYourThrone👑
TV personalities Jen Su and Claire Mawisa did likewise and expressed their sadness at what's been called the end of an era.
They were joined by the likes of singer Simphiwe Dana, reality TV star Bonang Matheba, and actresses Dineo Langa and Thembisa Nxumalo.
in 1994 jane raphaely emphatically declared that a 14 year old black girl would be the new face of beauty in south africa, forever changing that child's life. no matter where i end up, i will forever be grateful to where i started my journey; at cosmopolitan. my heart is sore 💔 pic.twitter.com/RITZnIzpYn— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) April 30, 2020
Thank you @caxmag Caxton Magazines @People_SA People Magazine SA and Editor in Chief Andrea Caknis for all the love and support over these years. From SA to the USA, you opened so many doors for me. #caxton #people #wcw #missuniverse pic.twitter.com/dKO7MiQ4qG— Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) May 6, 2020
My heart is saddened by the loss of Bona Magazine. It put women and their stories on a pedestal but also encouraged us to believe in our possibilities. Sending light for everyone on the BONA team.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) May 5, 2020