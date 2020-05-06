Lifestyle

'The end of an era': celebs pay tribute to some of SA's fallen magazines

06 May 2020 - 14:12 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The announcement of the closure of many SA magazines has left South Africans shocked.
The announcement of the closure of many SA magazines has left South Africans shocked.
Image: 123RF/Iryna Tiumentseva

As the media industry reels from the news of the closure of some of SA's most iconic magazines, celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the renowned titles.

On Tuesday, Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers announced it would cease its magazine publishing and associated businesses.

The directors cited a decline in circulations, continuous reduction in advertising spend and the Covid-19 pandemic as reasons for its decision, according to Business Day.

The affected titles include Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.

This announcement came days after Associated Media Publishing announced it would cease publishing Cosmopolitan, House & Leisure, Good Housekeeping and Women on Wheels from May 1.

Iconic SA magazines to fold as Caxton pulls the plug

The board of directors of Caxton  and CTP Publishers & Printers Limited on Tuesday announced it has decided, in principle, to close its magazine ...
News
1 day ago

The media house, which had been trading since 1982, also cited Covid-19 as the reason for the closure.

The news has left South Africans saddened, with many celebrities taking to social media to share their shock and fond memories of these magazines.

TV personality and rapper Boity shared her Cosmopolitan cover in her tribute to the magazine. She said that appearing on the front of this famed publication had been a “dream come true”.

TV personalities Jen Su and Claire Mawisa did likewise and expressed their sadness at what's been called the end of an era.

They were joined by the likes of singer Simphiwe Dana, reality TV star Bonang Matheba, and actresses Dineo Langa and Thembisa Nxumalo.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Covid-19 'kills' Cosmopolitan publisher founded by Jane Raphaely

Covid-19 has plunged a dagger into the heart of magazine publisher Associated Media, CEO Julia Raphaely said on Thursday
News
6 days ago

'It's going to have a devastating effect': Jobs axe hangs over half of SA's workforce

For business owner Lucy Markewicz, sending her nine staff to join the unemployment line - knowing that many were breadwinners with no safety net - ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | No beer? No problem! Cape Town man uses drone to collect beer from a ... Food
  2. REVIEW | 'How to Steal a County' is a gripping breakdown of the state capture ... Lifestyle
  3. Challenge yourself: can you nail this fun general knowledge quiz? Lifestyle
  4. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  5. Register for Sunday Times Top Brands Quiz — spot prizes up for grabs! Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...