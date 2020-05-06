'The end of an era': celebs pay tribute to some of SA's fallen magazines

As the media industry reels from the news of the closure of some of SA's most iconic magazines, celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the renowned titles.

On Tuesday, Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers announced it would cease its magazine publishing and associated businesses.

The directors cited a decline in circulations, continuous reduction in advertising spend and the Covid-19 pandemic as reasons for its decision, according to Business Day.

The affected titles include Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.

This announcement came days after Associated Media Publishing announced it would cease publishing Cosmopolitan, House & Leisure, Good Housekeeping and Women on Wheels from May 1.