Lifestyle

WATCH | Meghan Markle reads son Archie a book on his birthday - and it's adorable

The British royal family have also taken to social media to celebrate the toddler turning one

06 May 2020 - 15:11 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Archie with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during their tour of South Africa in 2019.
Archie with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during their tour of South Africa in 2019.
Image: Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating his first birthday with a book reading has been shared on social media — and it's totes adorable.

The cute video was posted on Save The Children's #SaveWithStories Instagram page, which features an array of A-list celebrities doing readings of kid's books with the aim of raising funds for Covid-19 relief.

In the video, Archie, rarely pictured because of his parents' wishes to give him a life away from the limelight, can be seen giggling and eagerly turning the pages as his sits on his mom's lap while she reads Duck! Rabbit.

Harry was on hand to capture the delightful moment. 

Archie is quietly celebrating his birthday in Los Angeles, California, under lockdown with his parents. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved there from Vancouver Island, Canada, where they were based after stepping back from their roles as senior member of the British royal family earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram

“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

Meanwhile, the royal family and fans of the couple have taken to social media to wish the toddler a happy birthday. 

Leading the tributes was Archie's paternal great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who posted a sweet snap from her first meeting with the tot alongside a birthday message on Instagram.

Archie's grandfather, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as the tike's aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, did likewise.

According to various reports, other festivities for Archie's birthday included an “organic, sugar-free” cake baked by his mother, as well as video calls with the queen and his cousins, the Cambridge children. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Harry, Meghan reveal name of new charity (& the sweet link to son Archie)

The couple shared the story behind the organisation's name and how it inspired their son's name.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

WATCH | 'Sweet' Harry, Meghan spotted delivering meals in LA

The royal couple were distributing food to people living with chronic illnesses.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

'You've been great': Harry and Meghan sign off from royal Instagram account

The duke and duchess of Sussex rocked the royal family when they announced in January they will no longer represent the monarchy.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | No beer? No problem! Cape Town man uses drone to collect beer from a ... Food
  2. REVIEW | 'How to Steal a County' is a gripping breakdown of the state capture ... Lifestyle
  3. Challenge yourself: can you nail this fun general knowledge quiz? Lifestyle
  4. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  5. Register for Sunday Times Top Brands Quiz — spot prizes up for grabs! Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...