Well, hello! Adele unveils stunning transformation in birthday snap

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker showed off her svelte frame in an Instagram post

06 May 2020 - 11:54 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
British singer Adele has shared a stunning picture of her weight loss.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

British singer Adele has left fans and fellow celebrities stunned with a sizzling picture showing her incredible transformation.

The chart-topping singer shared the stunning image on Instagram a day after her 32nd birthday and, in it, a beaming Adele can be seen standing behind a gigantic floral wreath in a figure-hugging black dress. 

Accompanying the picture was a message from the Someone Like You hitmaker thanking everyone for the birthday love as well as essential workers at the forefront of the Covid-19 battle.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 OK bye thanks.”

The post garnered huge reaction from celebrities and fans alike — who shared their awe and praise over her transformation.

Adele has shared images showing her dramatic weight loss, which is the result of a 1,000-a-day calorie diet and Pilates, according to Daily Mail, since October last year. 

See reactions to the stunning picture. 

