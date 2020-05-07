Lifestyle

Banksy pays tribute to UK health service with superhero nurse painting

The piece entitled 'Game Changer' will be auctioned to raise money for charities connected to the NHS

07 May 2020 - 14:54 By afp
The Banksy drawing 'Game Changer' is on display at Southampton General Hospital in Britain. It shows a boy dressed in dungarees playing with a nurse superhero toy with figures of Batman and Spiderman discarded in a basket on the floor.
Image: @BANKSY INSTRAGRAM/via REUTERS

A new artwork by Banksy in honour of Britain's health service has gone on display in a hospital; it pays tribute to medics battling the coronavirus pandemic in the world's second hardest-hit country.

The street artist also posted an image of the work on Instagram, which shows a boy in dungarees playing with a figurine of a nurse in a superhero cape.

The sole splash of colour in the artwork — entitled Game Changer — is the red cross on the nurse's uniform, while discarded Superman and Batman figures lie in a basket next to the boy.

“Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white,” the enigmatic artist said in a note for hospital workers.

Hung on a corridor wall at a hospital in Southampton in southern England, the 1m² tableau will be put on public display when lockdown measures are lifted, a spokesperson for Banksy said.

It will later be auctioned to raise money for charities connected to the country's National Health Service (NHS). Other pieces by the secretive artist have previously fetched millions of dollars.

Britain's official Covid-19 death toll this week overtook Italy's, with more than 32,000 fatalities — second only in severity to the US.

