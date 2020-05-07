Lifestyle

Join us for a fun online quiz - there are UCook vouchers up for grabs!

Enjoy a memorable virtual 'night out' with the Sunday Times Lifestyle team

07 May 2020 - 12:34 By Staff reporter
Take part in the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night on May 7 and you'll stand a chance to win one of three UCook dinner-kit vouchers worth R697.50 each.
Image: Supplied

Fancy enjoying a memorable "night out" from the comfort of your couch, plus the chance to win cool spot prizes? Then join us online for the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night.

Hosted by Aspasia Karras, this entertaining quiz will be live-streamed on the Arena Events website tonight (Thursday May 7).

So round up your family and friends to build a virtual team and get ready to answer challenging questions from some of your favourite Sunday Times authors about everything from food to fashion.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN

Three quiz contestants will also win a voucher from UCook, SA's favourite dinner-kit service, in a lucky draw.

UCook's dinner-kits include recipes for delicious dishes, plus all the fresh, local and ethically-sourced ingredients you'll need to make them. Everything is perfectly portioned, making cooking a chef-inspired meal fun and easy.

With nine exciting new recipes to chose from each week, meal planning is a breeze. Plus UCook will deliver the kits to you door free of charge.

Each voucher we're giving away is for dinner-kit containing three meals for two and is worth R697.50.

HOW TO JOIN THE FUN

Simply register for the quiz here — it's FREE!

Then head on over to the Arena Events website tonight to take part (you'll be sent the link via e-mail after your register) — the quiz kicks off at 8pm.

