Zozibini Tunzi on lockdown loneliness: 'You're not alone — reach out to loved ones'

07 May 2020 - 10:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Zozibini Tunzi says relationships with family and friends are vital for one's wellness.
Image: Supplied

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi says those who feel lonely and isolated during the lockdown must reach out to friends and loved ones for comfort.

She shared the message during her appearance on SABC3 talk show Afternoon Express on Wednesday.

SA has been under nationwide lockdown for more than a month as the government continues its fight against the coronavirus.

Relationships with family and friends are vital for one's mental and emotional wellness, especially during isolation, said Zozi.

Watch the video below:

