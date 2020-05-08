Lifestyle

Enter to win one of five VIVO phones for your mom this Mother's Day

Send us a story of how you and your mom have stayed connected during lockdown

08 May 2020 - 10:07
Win one of five VIVO phones for your mom this Mother's Day.
Image: Supplied/VIVO

HOW TO ENTER

Send us an e-mail to: competitions@sundaytimes.co.za with Mother’s Day VIVO Phone in the subject line.

Send us a story of how you and your mom have stayed in touch and remained  “connected” during this lockdown period.

RULES

Competition ends May 17 2020, by 11.59pm

Sunday Times Lifestyle will announce the five Mother’s Day VIVO phone winners in the issue of May 24 2020.

