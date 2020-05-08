Kevin Spacey compares lockdown to #MeToo - 'I know what it's like being told you can't work'

Actor Kevin Spacey says he can empathise with millions of people around the world who have either lost their jobs or are experiencing uncertainty due to lockdown.

He has been dropped from productions and lost jobs since a slew of sexual assault allegations were levelled against him by more than 20 males in 2017.

The House of Cards actor, who has managed to keep a low profile since the allegations surfaced, broke his silence for the first time in a virtual event hosted by German business podcast, “Bits & Pretzels.”

“I will do my best to share some of my perspective on what it feels like to suddenly find yourself in a situation where you cannot anticipate it or prepare for what's coming. My world completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my industry were all gone in just a matter of hours.”

He said while the circumstances behind his situation and the lockdown are different, he can relate to the emotional turmoil it can cause. Many around the world have lost their jobs and some are taking pay cuts, as many businesses continue to halt or scale back operations due to fear of spreading Covid-19 and the economic fallout.

On joblessness, Spacey said, “I know what it feels like to be told that you can't go back to work or that you might lose your job. That is a situation you have absolutely no control over.”

Some of Spacey's alleged victims were from the set of House of Cards. He was dropped from the Ridley Scott movie All the Money in the World and was replaced by veteran actor Christopher Plummer, TimesLIVE reported.