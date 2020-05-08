Zoom agrees to beef up security after 'Zoombombing' incidents

New York state's top prosecutor on Thursday announced that the company Zoom would improve security measures, after flaws were detected as the video conferencing platform soared in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement wraps an investigation launched in March by New York Attorney General Letitia James into vulnerabilities in the California-based company's software.

In a statement, James said Zoom would institute new security measures for the millions of users using the platform, including enhanced privacy controls.

The company also agreed to conduct regular risk assessment and software code reviews to detect vulnerabilities.