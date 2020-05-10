Media
As SA magazines close so too does our escape hatch to a more fabulous world
An ode to the local glossies that are no more now that Caxton and Associated Magazines have become casualties of the coronavirus pandemic
10 May 2020 - 00:01
I fell in love with magazines when I was 12. It was the result of a school project for Mrs Feldman. She was a daunting presence in my life. Small, scathing and acute - like an angle. She demanded excellence. The only other option was shame and possibly a short, sharp smack to the outstretched palm.
In her class I sat opposite two Richards. We still used the diminutive "Dick" without guile in those days to differentiate them. The exquisite anxiety of accidental foot-brushing under the desks is still fresh in my mind. Whose foot was it? Richard's or Dick's? Anyway, we had to create our own magazine and the boys were unimpressed...
