Ask yourself: are you battery-life-worthy?
There is too often a perception disconnect between people insofar as their importance to each other is concerned
10 May 2020 - 00:00
As a human collective, we expend enough energy to power Medupi on a singularly useless endeavour - avoiding being regarded as a goat's rear end by our peers.
It is incredible just how many horrors we subject ourselves to just so no-one says, "You know, that Shameela is such an asshole!"..
