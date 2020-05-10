Ask yourself: are you battery-life-worthy?

There is too often a perception disconnect between people insofar as their importance to each other is concerned

As a human collective, we expend enough energy to power Medupi on a singularly useless endeavour - avoiding being regarded as a goat's rear end by our peers.



It is incredible just how many horrors we subject ourselves to just so no-one says, "You know, that Shameela is such an asshole!"..