Cape Town-based actress and rhino champion impales ‘Tiger King’

Shannon Elizabeth, who starred in 'American Pie' and 'Scary Movie', has criticised the outrageous miniseries

It’s a worldwide hit, but Cape Town-based Hollywood actress Shannon Elizabeth is no fan of Netflix’s outrageous docu-series Tiger King.



The animal rights activist, who starred in American Pie and Scary Movie, has criticised the miniseries, starring flamboyant tiger breeder Joe Exotic, for animal abuse...