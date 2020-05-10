Series

Could intergalactic animation 'Rick and Morty' be the new 'Simpsons'?

This adult cartoon series, which began as a riff on a beloved movie, has grown into a phenomenon of its own

Rick and Morty began in 2013 as a short, adult-themed animated spoof of Back to the Future. Creators Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland met during Channel 101, a nonprofit monthly short film festival in Los Angeles, co-founded by Harmon.



They created a short featuring characters named Rick and Morty - a mad-scientist, alcoholic inter-dimensional genius grandfather and his naïve, gullible, easily co-opted grandson. Neither of them is good at real life but they're both pretty good at intergalactic adventuring...