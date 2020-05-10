'I'm just trying to make people laugh': 'Coronasaurus' cracks up Cape shoppers
10 May 2020 - 00:00
When the going gets tough, the tough dress up in comical costumes.
Cape Town-based businesswoman Michelle Roodman has gone shopping dressed as the Easter Bunny, and any number of fantasy characters. But this week she waddled into her local Pick n Pay in Plumstead in a T-Rex costume, and Coronasaurus — as she was dubbed after stunned shoppers uploaded videos of her onto social media — was born...
