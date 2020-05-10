WATCH | 11-year-old Emma sings her way to cyber fame
Emma, who counts Bon Jovi as one of her main musical influences, said social media fame had come as a major surprise
10 May 2020 - 00:00
It was supposed to be something to help pass the time in lockdown. Instead, a bit of amateur sound recording has launched a previously unknown Johannesburg father and daughter into the online hit parade — with 6-million views of one of their duets on one Facebook page alone.
Adrian and Kirsty Galliard knew their 11-year-old daughter Emma was a talented singer — she once belted out a Disney movie theme song in church — and helped her buy her first audio recorder shortly before lockdown. They never imagined that she would soon have an international fan base and invitations to perform live to a global cyber-audience...
