When Black Coffee says he's 'staying in and doing nothing', he doesn’t really mean it

The world-famous DJ hasn't missed a beat in lockdown. He chats to Sanet Oberholzer about his new single, the world after Covid-19, and more

Black Coffee is one person who isn't minding the lockdown very much. In fact, if you'd been touring for the past four to five years you probably wouldn't mind being holed up at home either.



"It's been amazing just to stay in and do nothing," the world-famous South African DJ tells me over the phone. He says it's providing him with the opportunity to eat lamb chops and mash with his son — their favourite lockdown meal...