'You are the champions': Queen and Adam Lambert’s song for health-care workers touches all the right spots

11 May 2020 - 06:50 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert released a song to pay tribute to health workers around the world.
Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert have released a song in honour of health-care workers and frontliners of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

You Are The Champions  is the title of the song, a rework of the band’s 1977 hit classic We Are The Champions.

The song, recorded individually while isolation, is available now on all streaming platforms, and each stream counts as a donation towards the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) global fight against Covid-19. 

“By each playing our part and addressing the difficult times we are all sharing, we will win this challenge,” the band said in a joint statement.

“During this time our thoughts and thanks are with those dedicated medical heroes standing up to the battle daily on our behalf. They are the champions. You are the champions.”

Lambert said the world needed a sense of unity during these unprecedented times. 

"I think we’re all understanding each other a little bit more right now. It’s sort of levelling everything out a bit.”

Watch the video below:

