‘How She Does It’ series on May 13 | in conversation with architect and academic Dr Philippa Tumubweinee

Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series takes us up-close-and-personal, and into the lives of SA women who are accomplishing great things. It’s uplifting and motivating at a time when we all need something to smile about, and find inspiration in.

Through one-on-one interviews, How She Does It aims to lift the enigma of female success, showing us the importance of character when times are tough.

How She Does It speaks to women who are confident in their vulnerability, and open to sharing the daily trials and tribulations they face. It is about celebrating life with SA’s most formidable and accomplished women.

This week, Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle, uncovers Dr Philippa Tumubweinee’s journey in a highly demanding industry, what she’s learnt over the years, what lies ahead, and what advice she’d give her younger self.

Philippa is not only an esteemed member of the SA architecture and construction industry, co-founder and director of IZUBA INafrica Architects, but she also leads the School of Architecture, Planning and Geomatics at UCT ... a highly respected figure in a traditionally male-dominated space.

Date: May 13 2020

Time: 10am

Cost: FREE



