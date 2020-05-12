Lifestyle

‘How She Does It’ series on May 13 | in conversation with architect and academic Dr Philippa Tumubweinee

An up-close-and-personal look into the lives of SA women who are accomplishing great things

12 May 2020 - 07:57
Dr Philippa Tumubweinee.
Dr Philippa Tumubweinee.
Image: Supplied

Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series takes us up-close-and-personal, and into the lives of SA women who are accomplishing great things. It’s uplifting and motivating at a time when we all need something to smile about, and find inspiration in.

Through one-on-one interviews, How She Does It aims to lift the enigma of female success, showing us the importance of character when times are tough. 

How She Does It speaks to women who are confident in their vulnerability, and open to sharing the daily trials and tribulations they face. It is about celebrating life with SA’s most formidable and accomplished women.

This week, Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle, uncovers Dr Philippa Tumubweinee’s journey in a highly demanding industry, what she’s learnt over the years, what lies ahead, and what advice she’d give her younger self. 

Philippa is not only an esteemed member of the SA architecture and construction industry, co-founder and director of IZUBA INafrica Architects, but she also leads the School of Architecture, Planning and Geomatics at UCT ... a highly respected figure in a traditionally male-dominated space.

Date: May 13 2020
Time: 10am 
Cost: FREE

To register for the online discussion, please click here >>>

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Sho Madjozi clones take over social media in celebration of the ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. UNITED APART | Watch SA's winning lockdown video & other highlights Lifestyle
  3. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  4. Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87 Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | May 10 to 16 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...