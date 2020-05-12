The lowdown on 3 women’s lockdown hair routines

With her signature short fade haircut and flawlessly, glowing skin to match, Mathahle is a pro when it comes to natural hair care; not only for herself but also her five-year-old daughter.

“My hair is very, very low maintenance so I'm lucky that I don't have to give it much thought in general; even less so now. My husband has been giving me a trim every two weeks or so as he's trying to sharpen his barber skills so putting in the hours on me.

The routine:

Before lockdown, I was shampooing my hair at home once or twice a week with thorough scalp massages. I use a sulphate-free shampoo and I really don't like to use styling products, I don't like the greasy feeling or the idea of product build-up in my hair. But once a week I'd massage my scalp with jojoba or olive oil. Now, under lockdown, I'm rinsing the hair under the shower daily and I've hardly used shampoo or conditioner. I'm giving it a break and letting it be since I'm barely outside. I think I've used shampoo 2 or 3 times in the past 5 weeks.

There is zero styling for my hairstyle in general but especially under lockdown. Our hair type is so fragile, I'd really advise against over-styling if you can avoid it. The pulling and tugging isn't great for the hair itself but also your hairline. While we're at home, if you really want to show you hair love I'd say invest in a good hair mask for frequent deep conditioning. Scalp massages go a long way too (healthy scalp = healthy hair). Try and keep the hair well hydrated and wrapped in a silk/satin scarf to retain moisture. Give it a break from heat and other straightening methods.

I have been loving to use jojoba oil for scalp massages. Jojoba has the closest make-up to our natural sebum so it doesn't clog skin or build-up. For my five-year-old daughter's hair (which is way longer than mine) I like to use the Nilotiqa Detangling Cream - it's amazing.

During lockdown, I really wish I could do my own "fade". I'm resisting playing with my daughter's hair too much but it's so tempting! She has that lush, thick hair and my hair skills are very much on point - but we all need to take it easy and just get back to basics. So with her I'm doing thick protective twists after detangling while her hair is still wet. She keeps those for a few days (four to five) before we shampoo again.”