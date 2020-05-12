WATCH | Here's how you can work out at home using just resistance bands

If you want to workout at home during this time of social distancing but you don't have any weights, don't worry. Celebrity trainers and fitness influencers Mel Alcantara, Kayla Itsines and Jen Widerstrom have all taken to Instagram during the Covid-19 pandemic to show us how just a resistance band can offer a challenging and effective full-body workout.

MEL ALCANTARA

Mel Alcantara, aka Fit Gurl Mel and trainer to Kim Kardashian, is a big fan of working out with resistance bands. In fact, she even sells her own on her website and has posted more than one video during this period of stay-at-home measures to show us how to use them.

In her latest Instagram post she shows fans how to do a challenging workout starting with 20 minutes of walking lunges and followed by four rounds of each resistance band exercise, including banded hamstring curls, standing banded kickbacks, kneeling banded fire hydrants, banded step-outs, ankle banded jumping jacks, and frog pumps.