Not getting enough sleep may increase the risk of asthma attacks in adults

New US research has found that getting too little or too much sleep could have a negative impact on asthma among adults suffering with the condition.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the new study surveyed 1,389 adults age 20 years and older who reported having asthma about their sleep habits.

The researchers found that 25.9 percent of participants were "short" sleepers and reported only getting five hours of sleep or less per night; 65.9 percent were "normal" sleepers and got six to eight hours per night; and 8.2 percent were defined as "long" sleepers and slept for nine or more hours every night.

They also found that short sleepers were more likely to be younger and non-White, while long sleepers were more likely to be older, female and a smoker.