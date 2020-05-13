WATCH | Duchess Kate, National Portrait Gallery team up for lockdown photo project
The project aims to capture the "spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings" of Britain during the Covid-19 pandemic
The Duchess of Cambridge is collaborating with the National Portrait Gallery for a community photography project that will capture "the spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings" of Britain during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The initiative invites Britons to submit portraits of their lives under lockdown, at a time when Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced gradual steps towards loosening the coronavirus restrictions in the UK.
The National Portrait Gallery is calling on photographs responding to the themes Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness, with the museum welcoming submissions taken on an iPhone as well as those by professional photographers.
While submissions close on June 18, a hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a virtual exhibition on the Gallery's website.
View this post on Instagram
Launched by The Duchess of Cambridge in collaboration with the #NationalPortraitGallery, #HoldStill2020 is an ambitious community project to create a unique photographic portrait which captures the spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings of the nation as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.⠀ ⠀ Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope.⠀ ⠀ One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August.⠀ ⠀ The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise.⠀ ⠀ Submit your images through the link in bio and share your portraits on Instagram by using #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance of featuring on our account. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #StayAtHome #NationalPortraitGallery #Portraiture ⠀
The virtual presentation will open at a yet-unannounced date in August, with a further selection of images going on show across the UK later in the year.
"We have all seen some incredible images out there, and heard some amazing stories. Some desperately sad stories, but also some really uplifting ones as well, and I really hope that through a project like this we might be able to showcase some of these stories and to document and share a moment in time that we are all experiencing," Middleton said of the initiative in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Victoria and Albert museum (V&A) made a public callout for signs that have been created by individuals and communities in response to the current social distancing restrictions.
Images can be submitted via the email address homemadesigns@vam.ac.uk, or shared on social media using #homemadesigns.
"Whether they state temporary closure of a business, raise awareness for a good cause, or express messages of hope, support or criticism, these signs have become a prominent way for us to communicate with the outside world during lockdown. By collecting such artefacts, we aim to create and preserve a rich portrait of life under lockdown expressed through visual imagery," the cultural institution said in a statement.
Additionally, the V&A is collecting rainbow drawings and imagery designed by children to celebrate NHS workers at the frontline of the global health crisis.
The rainbow signs will join over 40,000 child-related objects in the museum's collection, whose revamped V&A Museum of Childhood is due to reopen in 2022 in Bethnal Green.