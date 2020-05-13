WATCH | Duchess Kate, National Portrait Gallery team up for lockdown photo project

The Duchess of Cambridge is collaborating with the National Portrait Gallery for a community photography project that will capture "the spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings" of Britain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative invites Britons to submit portraits of their lives under lockdown, at a time when Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced gradual steps towards loosening the coronavirus restrictions in the UK.

The National Portrait Gallery is calling on photographs responding to the themes Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness, with the museum welcoming submissions taken on an iPhone as well as those by professional photographers.

While submissions close on June 18, a hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a virtual exhibition on the Gallery's website.