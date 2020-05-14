Lifestyle

Instagram adds new features to help users 'manage unwanted interactions'

The Facebook-owned social media network unveiled bulk comment deleting, comment pinning and tag controlling features

14 May 2020 - 10:35 By AFP Relaxnews
Instagam now lets users delete comments on their publications in bulk. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Instagram has announced the introduction of bulk comment deleting, comment pinning and tag controlling to the platform, letting users control and minimise the amount of harmful content on their publications.

As part of their push to combat cyberbullying on the platform, Instagram is launching a handful of new features that will give users more control over the comments on their posts: bulk comment deleting, comment pinning and tag controlling. 

After testing the feature and receiving positive feedback, users will now be able to select and delete up to 25 comments at once — likewise, several accounts can be restricted or blocked simultaneously.

In the near future, users will gain the ability to pin a series of their favourite comments which were posted to their publication as part of a test. The feature has been designed as a way users can "set the tone for their account and engage with their community."

Finally, Instagram has begun rolling out the option for users to control who can tag them in comments, captions or Stories, as tagging is often used as a bullying tool.

These additions will help Instagrammers to surround themselves more with positive interactions and less with negative ones.

