Instagram adds new features to help users 'manage unwanted interactions'

Instagram has announced the introduction of bulk comment deleting, comment pinning and tag controlling to the platform, letting users control and minimise the amount of harmful content on their publications.

After testing the feature and receiving positive feedback, users will now be able to select and delete up to 25 comments at once — likewise, several accounts can be restricted or blocked simultaneously.