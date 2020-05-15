Cats can infect each other with Covid-19 but not humans - study

According to a new study published on Wednesday, cats can become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and may be able to pass the virus to other cats but not to humans.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Tokyo, the National Center for Global Health and Medicine and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan along with the University of Wisconsin in the USA, the new study looked at three cats in a lab setting who were given SARS-CoV-2.

The next day, a cat without SARS-CoV-2 was introduced to each of the cats to see if the virus would be transmitted between them by direct contact.

After taking swabs from all six cats the researchers found that within two days one of the previously uninfected cats was shedding the virus. Within six days, all of the cats were shedding virus, and continued to do so for up to six days.