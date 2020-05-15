'I wanted nothing to do with him': Alicia Keys shares emotional letter to absent dad

"In the early part of my teens I wrote this letter to my father, Craig. I wanted nothing to do with him. My words came from a place of vulnerability and longing.

"At the time it hurt so much to experience what felt like empty promises. I swore I didn’t care, but I did and it affected me deeply. I finally had enough and wrote those words.

"It’s crazy that he kept this letter after all these years. I was so shocked when he first showed me. It was tucked away in a shoe box full of memories. I’m glad he and I can look back at it now as a sign of how far we’ve come."

Keys went on to encourage fans to share details of a "deep relationship" they've had to sever, mend or work on changing.

Her autobiography was released in March 2020.