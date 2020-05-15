Lifestyle

Queen to stream 1992 Freddie Mercury tribute concert for Covid-19 relief

The legendary concert will be available to watch for the next 48 hours on the band's YouTube Channel

15 May 2020 - 08:16 By AFP Relaxnews
Rock band Queen will stream the legendary Freddie Mercury tribute concert on their YouTube channel this weekend.
Image: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Queen have announced that they will release the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness for the first time on their YouTube channel.

The legendary concert will be livestreamed on Friday, May 15 at 2 pm (EST) - 8pm CAT  - and will be available to watch for the next 48 hours on Queen's YouTube Channel.

The special premiere will benefit the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, with Google matching every dollar donated during the stream with a $2 donation as part of its ongoing Google/YouTube UN Foundation fundraiser.

The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness took place on April 20, 1992, at the Wembley Stadium in London, where 72,000 people paid homage to Queen's lead vocalist and frontman, Freddie Mercury.

The band's surviving members Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon performed an array of Queen classics alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Among them were David Bowie, George Michael, Elton John, Robert Plant, Liza Minelli, Tony Iommi, James Hetfield, Seal and Axl Rose.

Metallica, U2, Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses and Spinal Tap also took the stage during the tribute concert, which marked the last large-scale live event John Deacon performed with Queen.

Proceeds from the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness were used to launch the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which has since donated over £17 million to a myriad of projects that assist in the ongoing fight against AIDS.

In addition to releasing the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness, Queen have recently created a new version of We Are The Champions to benefit the World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

This new rendition, entitled You Are The Champion, was recorded remotely as members Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert have been sheltering at their respective homes since the Australian leg of their Rhapsody tour ended in February.

