Queen to stream 1992 Freddie Mercury tribute concert for Covid-19 relief

Queen have announced that they will release the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness for the first time on their YouTube channel.

The legendary concert will be livestreamed on Friday, May 15 at 2 pm (EST) - 8pm CAT - and will be available to watch for the next 48 hours on Queen's YouTube Channel.

The special premiere will benefit the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, with Google matching every dollar donated during the stream with a $2 donation as part of its ongoing Google/YouTube UN Foundation fundraiser.

The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness took place on April 20, 1992, at the Wembley Stadium in London, where 72,000 people paid homage to Queen's lead vocalist and frontman, Freddie Mercury.