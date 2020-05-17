'I didn’t expect it to go this far': Meet the producer behind 'Zol' hit song

Minister sees lighter side of DJ’s dance mix

In the middle of a global health crisis, how do you get the attention of minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma? Poke fun at her in a song.



That was the experience of Cape Town DJ and music producer Max Hurrell, 24, after he released his track Zol, which loops remarks of hers about why she thinks it’s not safe to smoke during the Covid-19 pandemic. ..