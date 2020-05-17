Humour

Lockdown has confirmed that we always want what we can't have

I quit hard drinking in December, and was feeling pretty good about myself until Uncle Cyril banned the stuff

When our 15-year-old was about 15 months old, we lived in New Germany, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. On the Sunday of the "438 game" between the Proteas and the Aussies I had a rendezvous with a few of my savages to catch that spectacular cricket match at a mate's house in Phoenix. The missus needed to be at The Pavilion. When she tried to leave with him, he cried out, "Baba!"



Oh, he wants to go with Daddy, she says. OK, I'll take him, I say, grabbing him from her arms. No sooner does she start walking towards the door than he starts wailing, "Mama!" So she takes him, at which point he starts screaming inconsolably, his arms stretched towards me...