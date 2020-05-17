Seven weird things Silicon Valley's tech billionaires are obsessing over

These eccentric geniuses have one thing in common — a desire for ultimate control

By the standards of the Californian tech industry, it probably wasn't that weird a party. There was Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, sitting in the dining room. And there was Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, the party's host, placing on the table a well-cooked goat he'd slaughtered with his own hands.



"He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife," Dorsey recalls. "I'm like 'What else are we having?' [He says:] 'Salad'."..