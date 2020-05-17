Lifestyle

Seven weird things Silicon Valley's tech billionaires are obsessing over

These eccentric geniuses have one thing in common — a desire for ultimate control

17 May 2020 - 00:01 By Laurence Dodds and Olivia Rudgard

By the standards of the Californian tech industry, it probably wasn't that weird a party. There was Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, sitting in the dining room. And there was Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, the party's host, placing on the table a well-cooked goat he'd slaughtered with his own hands.

"He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife," Dorsey recalls. "I'm like 'What else are we having?' [He says:] 'Salad'."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to quickly and easily brew up a batch of boozy apple cider Food
  2. HILARY BILLER | Home brewing: there's life beyond pineapple beer Food
  3. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  4. Crossways Farm Village is SA’s first contemporary new rural town Lifestyle
  5. When Black Coffee says he's 'staying in and doing nothing', he doesn’t really ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May