Last Word

The foolproof way to end an argument when you're cohabiting in lockdown

All you have to do is ask yourself this simple question

Have you ever played a game called Would you rather? It's a good one to play during challenging circumstances — whether that's a 19-hour in-airport layover, sitting through the 400th ad break in My Kitchen Rules or during a global pandemic. It's a great reminder that no matter what you end up with, there's always a worse option.



As Drew Carey says in the game show, Whose Line is it Anyway?: “It's a game where everything's made up and the points don't matter.” They don't matter, just like everything you say after sex, or restraint at a buffet or wearing pants for a Zoom call...