Last Word
The foolproof way to end an argument when you're cohabiting in lockdown
All you have to do is ask yourself this simple question
17 May 2020 - 00:01
Have you ever played a game called Would you rather? It's a good one to play during challenging circumstances — whether that's a 19-hour in-airport layover, sitting through the 400th ad break in My Kitchen Rules or during a global pandemic. It's a great reminder that no matter what you end up with, there's always a worse option.
As Drew Carey says in the game show, Whose Line is it Anyway?: “It's a game where everything's made up and the points don't matter.” They don't matter, just like everything you say after sex, or restraint at a buffet or wearing pants for a Zoom call...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.