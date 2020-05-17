Series Review

'The Plot Against America' is an elegantly-crafted series with an edge

Aspects of this miniseries, which is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Philip Roth, seem plausible and horribly familiar in the Trump-era

When Philip Roth published his dystopian revisionist World War 2 novel The Plot Against America in 2004, some commentators, above the objections of the author, couldn't help seeing it as an allegory of the George W Bush era of US politics.



As we now remember, the second Bush presidency marked for some a low point in US politics — an idiot, rich-boy puppet in the White House whose strings were pulled by a nefarious backroom group of hardline neo-conservatives and military hawks intent on using him to advance their international economic interests...