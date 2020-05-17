'There's a Robin Hood in all of us': SA's badass bikers ride to the rescue in the face of Covid-19

The Crusaders, one of the biggest motorcycle clubs in SA, is delivering food parcels to hungry communities

A tattooed man wearing jeans, a helmet, sunglasses and sleeveless leather jacket bearing a yellow cross with the insignia, "Crusaders MC" above it, stands in the middle of a busy intersection, stopping traffic. He waves us through, along with 20 or so roaring motorcycles, each carrying a leather-clad rider. I'm wearing the leathers too but underneath the cross on my jacket is the word "familia", which means I'm an honorary member, just for the morning.



It's a little strange to see these big guys, many wearing thick silver chains and biker boots, also wearing the light blue hygienic masks that have become ubiquitous in public places. These guys don't look like they're afraid of anything - certainly not a little virus. But despite stopping traffic at their own discretion, they seem to be keen to play by the rules...