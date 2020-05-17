Lifestyle

'There's a Robin Hood in all of us': SA's badass bikers ride to the rescue in the face of Covid-19

The Crusaders, one of the biggest motorcycle clubs in SA, is delivering food parcels to hungry communities

Andrea Nagel Journalist
17 May 2020 - 00:04 By

A tattooed man wearing jeans, a helmet, sunglasses and sleeveless leather jacket bearing a yellow cross with the insignia, "Crusaders MC" above it, stands in the middle of a busy intersection, stopping traffic. He waves us through, along with 20 or so roaring motorcycles, each carrying a leather-clad rider. I'm wearing the leathers too but underneath the cross on my jacket is the word "familia", which means I'm an honorary member, just for the morning.

It's a little strange to see these big guys, many wearing thick silver chains and biker boots, also wearing the light blue hygienic masks that have become ubiquitous in public places. These guys don't look like they're afraid of anything - certainly not a little virus. But despite stopping traffic at their own discretion, they seem to be keen to play by the rules...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to quickly and easily brew up a batch of boozy apple cider Food
  2. HILARY BILLER | Home brewing: there's life beyond pineapple beer Food
  3. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  4. Crossways Farm Village is SA’s first contemporary new rural town Lifestyle
  5. When Black Coffee says he's 'staying in and doing nothing', he doesn’t really ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May