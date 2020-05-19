Join the next ‘How She Does It’ conversation with Wits engineering professor Estelle Trengrove

Estelle Trengrove is at the forefront of software development in SA and one of only a few instructors accredited by Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute, in a very specialised, highly demanding discipline ... where she also happens to be setting the pace in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series takes us up-close-and-personal, and into the lives of SA women who are accomplishing great things. It’s uplifting and motivating at a time when we all need something to smile about, and find inspiration in.

How She Does It speaks to women who are confident in their vulnerability, and open to sharing the daily trials and tribulations they face. It is about celebrating life with SA’s most formidable and accomplished women.

Join Aspasia Karras as she finds out more about Trengrove’s journey in a field that is critically relevant in today’s switched-on tech economy.

We’ll hear what she’s learnt over the years, what lies ahead, and what advice she’d give her younger self.

Date: Wednesday, May 20 2020

Time: 2pm

Cost: FREE



