Local dramas and telenovelas to binge during lockdown
Now's the time to watch the shows you may have missed from season 1 on Showmax
The Covid-19 pandemic has meant many of our favourite local productions have had to take a break from filming. This makes it the perfect time to binge shows you may have missed, or are dying to enjoy from the beginning again. It’s all waiting to stream on Showmax.
The River seasons 1 to 3
The thrill-a-minute telenovela sees worlds collide in spectacular fashion. One side of the river is home to those who will go to any lengths to keep their wealth; the other by those who have little to show for their hard work.
The Queen
There's never a shortage of drama in this fast-paced telenovela about two families living the high life while being involved in criminal activities.
Ifalakhe season 1
As King Khombindlela leads his warriors into a fateful battle, both his wives give birth to sons. But when a prophet declares that one son is his rightful heir and the other is evil, the King has an impossible decision to make.
The 2020 SAFTA winner for Best Wardrobe, Makeup and Hair, Ifalakhe has 13 episodes to binge-watch while you keep safe and stay home.
The Republic season 1
SA’s first female president is on a mission to make the country a corruption-free state. But as we all know, politics is a filthy game and she’ll need to get her hands dirty to get what she wants.
Starring Safta winners Florence Masebe, Warren Masemola, Siyabonga Twala and more, The Republic is one local telenovela worth watching over and over again.
Is’thunzi seasons 1 and 2
Follow Winnie, Londi, Noxolo and Thishiwe as they pursue their dreams and form a bond that will not only push them over the edge but also grow them in ways they could never imagine.
iGazi season 1 and 2
The war for the kingdom continues as Nomarussia and her cousin Scotho conjure up evil spirits to win a throne that is not rightfully theirs. Will they succeed or will good triumph over their evil ways?
Isikizi seasons 1 and 2
Isikizi is the tragic story of an honourable but impulsive young man who runs away from his hometown in an attempt to escape a dreadful prophecy. But he soon realises that you can’t outrun your destiny.
Impilo: The Scam season 1
The drama series centres on a greedy opportunist who manipulates his naive and desperate son into scamming the community through a pyramid scheme called Impilo. What happens next is a turn of events that puts both their lives in danger.
Omen season 1
A successful lawyer has his life turned upside down when he discovers that he comes from a bloodline of witches. His ancestors have ruled the supernatural world over five tribes and he is next in line — will he heed to his true calling?
Housekeepers season 1
Housekeepers features some of the country’s finest actors including Connie Chuime, Masasa Mbangeni and Zikhona Sodlaka. The drama series showcases the lives of the wealthy as seen through the eyes of their housekeepers.
