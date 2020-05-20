Lifestyle

Local dramas and telenovelas to binge during lockdown

Now's the time to watch the shows you may have missed from season 1 on Showmax

20 May 2020 - 11:01
Sponsored
Catch 'Omen' on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant many of our favourite local productions have had to take a break from filming. This makes it the perfect time to binge shows you may have missed, or are dying to enjoy from the beginning again. It’s all waiting to stream on Showmax.

 

The River seasons 1 to 3

The thrill-a-minute telenovela sees worlds collide in spectacular fashion. One side of the river is home to those who will go to any lengths to keep their wealth; the other by those who have little to show for their hard work.

Watch now >>>

 

The Queen

Connie Ferguson plays Harriet on 'The Queen'.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

There's never a shortage of drama in this fast-paced telenovela about two families living the high life while being involved in criminal activities.

Watch now >>>

 

Ifalakhe season 1

As King Khombindlela leads his warriors into a fateful battle, both his wives give birth to sons. But when a prophet declares that one son is his rightful heir and the other is evil, the King has an impossible decision to make.

The 2020 SAFTA winner for Best Wardrobe, Makeup and Hair, Ifalakhe has 13 episodes to binge-watch while you keep safe and stay home.

Watch now >>>

 

The Republic season 1

Catch 'The Republic' on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

SA’s first female president is on a mission to make the country a corruption-free state. But as we all know, politics is a filthy game and she’ll need to get her hands dirty to get what she wants.

Starring Safta winners Florence Masebe, Warren Masemola, Siyabonga Twala and more, The Republic is one local telenovela worth watching over and over again.

Watch now >>>

 

Is’thunzi seasons 1 and 2

'Is’thunzi' on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Follow Winnie, Londi, Noxolo and Thishiwe as they pursue their dreams and form a bond that will not only push them over the edge but also grow them in ways they could never imagine.

Watch now >>>

 

iGazi season 1 and 2

'iGazi' on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

The war for the kingdom continues as Nomarussia and her cousin Scotho conjure up evil spirits to win a throne that is not rightfully theirs. Will they succeed or will good triumph over their evil ways?

Watch now >>>

 

Isikizi seasons 1 and 2

Watch 'Isikizi' on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Isikizi is the tragic story of an honourable but impulsive young man who runs away from his hometown in an attempt to escape a dreadful prophecy. But he soon realises that you can’t outrun your destiny.

Watch now >>>

 

Impilo: The Scam season 1

'Impilo: The Scam' stars veteran actors Desmond Dube and Sthandiwe Kgoroge.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

The drama series centres on a greedy opportunist who manipulates his naive and desperate son into scamming the community through a pyramid scheme called Impilo. What happens next is a turn of events that puts both their lives in danger.

Watch now >>>

 

Omen season 1

Stream 'Omen' on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

A successful lawyer has his life turned upside down when he discovers that he comes from a bloodline of witches. His ancestors have ruled the supernatural world over five tribes and he is next in line — will he heed to his true calling?

Watch now >>>

 

Housekeepers season 1

Catch 'Housekeepers' on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Housekeepers features some of the country’s finest actors including Connie Chuime, Masasa Mbangeni and Zikhona Sodlaka. The drama series showcases the lives of the wealthy as seen through the eyes of their housekeepers.

Watch now >>>

 

Browse all series now ”

How to get Showmax from R49pm

Sign up for Showmax mobile and get access to the full catalogue on one mobile device for R49pm.

Until the end of June, get three months’ access to Showmax standard for R149 — that’s a 50% discount on the usual price of R99 per month.  

Other ways to get Showmax 

New customers get a 14-day free trial and then pay R99 per month.

DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax free — visit showmax.com to sign up. DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers pay just R49 per month — and new subscribers get their second month free if they sign up before June 30 2020.

This article was paid for by Showmax.

