When to see the International Space Station pass super brightly overhead

The silver lining of travel bans is that there's been less air traffic - allowing the sky to show off quite magnificently during lockdown.

From admiring supermoons to catching sight of comets, the past weeks have been nothing short of blissful for stargazers — and the next two mornings (May 21 and 22) will be no different as the International Space Station (ISS) can be spotted passing very brightly through South African skies.

The ISS is a unique space laboratory which has been continuously occupied by astronauts and cosmonauts since late 2000. According to Nasa, “it serves as test bed for technologies and allows us to study the effects of long-term space flight on humans”.

The first piece of the ISS was originally launched in November 1988. This large spacecraft looks very much like a fast-moving plane, only higher and faster by thousands of kilometres; it orbits the Earth every 90 minutes.